Millions of children around the world are impacted with the love of Christ through an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.
“The shoeboxes are more than just a ‘gift.’ The shoeboxes are ‘opportunities’ used to reach children, who would otherwise never have the opportunity to learn of Jesus and His saving grace,” said Paula Sewell, project coordinator for the Cumberland Plateau area.
Crossville First Baptist Church is a relay center for this year’s collections, which are Nov. 15-21.
The project beckons the public to fill shoeboxes with gifts of toys, hygiene items and school supplies to be distributed worldwide.
Individuals are asked to donate $9 per shoebox for shipping and project costs, and to pray for the child destined to receive the box.
Many who participate also include a snapshot of themselves and a personal note, which volunteers have said is often the child’s favorite things to receive.
“The children, when handed the shoebox, are given a handbook called ‘The Greatest Gift’ in the child’s native language,” Sewell said. “This handbook tells the story of Jesus from His birth to His resurrection. The missionaries can then reach out to them and share the gospel.”
She continued, “They have told us that one in seven children who receive a shoebox accepts the Lord as their Savior. Our job, as Christians, is to go out and make disciples.”
“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,’” Matthew 28:18-19
This year’s goal for the Cumberland Plateau is 22,000 shoeboxes. Jamestown First Baptist Church is the collection center for the Cumberland Plateau.
Other relay centers are Clarkrange Baptist Church, Byrdstown First Baptist Church and Annadell Baptist Church between Sunbright and Wartburg, TN.
Call Sewell at 931-267-9761 or Jamestown First Baptist Church at 931-879-8412 for more information.
