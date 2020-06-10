Hooray, we’re open.
While browsing make sure you view the wood carvings, paintings and woodturnings on dis-
play.
Craig Weaver has a number of carving pieces on display which are in the 14th century art form called Intarsia.
Barbara Irwin has a number of her paintings on display in the foyer while the Cumberland Woodturners have a variety of their members talent on display in the main library entrance display cases.
This summer, the Children’s Summer Reading and Teen Summer Reading Programs will be in an online format due to the COVID-19 virus.
In addition, for the first time there will be an Adult Summer Reading Program. Go to www.artcirclelibrary.info and click on the ap-
propriate subject heading for further information
Great New Books
Credible Threat by J.A. Jance. Ali Reynolds and her team at High Noon Enterprises must race against the clock to save an archbishop as he faces mysterious death threats.
Final Judgment by Marcia Clark. When it comes to relationships and self-preservation, defense attorney Samantha Brinkman has always been cut and run. But it’s different with her new lover Niko, an ambitious and globally famous entrepreneur. Sam is putting her faith in him. She has to: he’s also her new client, a suspect in the murder of an investor whose shady dealings turned Niko’s good life upside down. The plot twists are both plausible and shocking in this intelligent page-turner. Fans of whodunits featuring ethical dilemmas will be pleased.
Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters by Jennifer Chiaverini. In her latest Civil War-era novel featuring Mary Todd Lincoln, Chiaverini focuses on four of her sisters. A decade after the assassination of President Lincoln, Elizabeth, the oldest, learns that her estranged younger sister has been declared legally insane and committed to an asylum outside Chicago. Compelled by the bonds of sisterhood, Elizabeth offers Mary refuge in her house in Springfield and attempts to rally sisters Frances, Ann, and Emilie in support. But Mary’s relationships with nearly every member of her family has been strained, first by the war and then by Mary’s increasingly paranoid behavior. Moving backward and forward in time and shifting between the viewpoints of the Todd sisters, Chiaverini gradually reveals the family history behind the rifts and the bonds that remain. Through meticulously researched historical detail and sympathetic portrayal of each character, including Mary herself, Chiaverini provides a fascinating glimpse into the women of an influential family on the front lines of some of the most important moments of that indelible time.
United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It by Dinesh D’Souza. The author argues that the socialism advanced today by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar and Elizabeth Warren is very different from the socialism of Lenin, Mao and Castro. He claims that it is “identity socialism,” a marriage between classic socialism and identity politics. America’s typical socialist is not a working-class union man but a Black Lives Matter activist, a transgender militant, or a prophet of environmental apocalypse. In making the case for entrepreneurs and the free market, the author portrays President Trump as the exemplar of capitalism and also the most effective political leader of the battle against social-
ism.
Libraries=Information
Eyeglasses can protect against viral infection.
Viruses enter the body through the nose, mouth and the surface of the
eye.
So always wear eyeglasses or sunglasses when going to the grocery store or any environment where the virus that causes COVID-19 could be present.
Glasses do not fully
protect the eye, since they do not seal around it. But they provide partial protection and also help prevent you from accidentally touching your eyes, which could transport a virus
to them from your fingertips.
If you wear contact lenses, wear glasses over them or stop wearing contacts and switch to eyeglasses. If you do not need glasses for clearer vision, you can buy a nonprescription pair online or at many pharmacies.
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know you can wash “dry clean only” garments at home?
Simple garments like wool sweaters, silk blouses or linen pants can be tossed into a mesh bag and washed in cold water in the washing machine or by hand.
Lay them flat on a clean towel to dry.
Leave complicated garments like leather/suede jackets, pleated pants or extremely delicate fabrics (like hand-beaded silk blouses) to the pros.
Library Laugh
What did the baby corn say to its mom?
“Where’s pop corn?”
Commented
