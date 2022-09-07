Due to the rising cost of construction and supply chain issues, the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors had initially decided to defer all building construction for the St. George Marina project to 2023.
However, during the regular session meeting on Aug. 25, the board voted to approve a purchase requisition for $23,940, to replace the St. George Marina roof this year.
FGCC Board President Ken Flierl gave his “Across the Board” update and said, “We have stressed that the current rate of inflation is significantly affecting the cost of construction. We have re-evaluated all our current and proposed 2022 and 2023 Major Capital Projects to re-assess their priorities to keep expenditures within our Capital expense budget.
“The funding for the St. George Marina Building project has been re-evaluated, and while we are planning on installing the new metal roof this year, since we did not see an increase in the costs for this portion of the project, we will defer the remainder of this project until the fall of 2023.”
Dave Miser, chairman of the Major Capital Projects Committee, spoke to the project and said that while the construction costs were increasing, the cost for the roof did not change and the committee and board felt it was something they could complete at this time.
“As Ken has already commented, the price of the metal for that roof does not increase,” Miser said. “This will be the first step in phase two of St. George Marina,” Miser said.
FGCC Board Treasurer Bruce Cox spoke to the St. George project as well.
“I’ll just add to what Dave said; this is the first step in renovating that building down there,” Cox said.
“And because those prices haven’t gone up, at least we can get that out of the way this year, and then we’ll
look at the rest of this project in the fall this time next year.”
Cox made the motion to approve, seconded by Greg Jones.
Board member John Wedgworth entered a single no vote.
“Where I came from is the board made the decision to move that whole project
to next year,” Wedgworth said.
“They came back and said, ‘Let’s do the roof.’ My issue is, the roof is fine. It’s not leaking. There’s nothing wrong with it. Why are we just doing the roof?”
He added, “Why are we going back when we said we were going to move everything into 2023?”
