It is time to register now for the 36th annual Fairfield Glade Member/Member Golf Tournament. Visit https://fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments for information and the registration form.
As of June 10, there are 101 teams signed up, which leaves only 49 team slots left available. Players must have registration in by July 15.
Players must have at least six valid scores entered into GHIN from Jan. 1-July 30. GHIN is used as a primary handicap source, and the handicaps are used to flight players.
Men’s handicap must be within 10 strokes of their partner, and women must be within 15 strokes of their partner.
Space is limited to 300 entrants (150 teams). The entry fee is $125 a person and includes two days of golf with carts, range balls, two continental breakfasts, two boxed lunches and prize money. All players will receive a dozen Fairfield Glade 50th Anniversary commemorative golf balls, valued at $35. Sponsors will also contribute prizes which all golfers will automatically be eligible to win.
The tournament is Aug. 8-9, and overall flight winners will be determined by the 36 hole net score on both the Brae and Crag golf courses.
Individual players looking for a partner can fill out the entry form and submit with individual payment. Enter an “X” into partner information, and the check will be held until a playing partner is found.
Checks will be refunded to those who have not found a partner or if tournament organizers cannot find a partner.
Mail in an entry form today to guarantee a spot in the tournament.
There are almost 30 sponsors so far, including Action Heating & Cooling, A-1 Auto Repair, Cumberland Medical Center, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Dave Kirk Automotive, Atlas Homes Tennessee, First National Bank of Tennessee, Best Friends Veterinary, Jan’s Wine and Liquor, Better Homes & Garden/Gwin Realty, Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan and White Counties.
Also, Clearview Closet & Blind, Food City of Crossville, Wholesale Carpet, Zurich Homes, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, Forte’s on the Square, Gernt Insurance, Golf Capital Learning Center, Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade, Hot Springs Spa, Jeff Woods Construction, Mayberry’s Home Complete, Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, Tastykake/Flowers Bakery, Tim and Sue Tewalt and Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency.
Interested sponsors in the event should contact Alice Hodge at 954-579-2205 or 954-609-8218.
