The late Rev. Carl Olin Jr. is the third honoree of Fairfield Glade Resident Services’ memorial golf tournament.
Olin pastored churches in Clarence Center, Niagara Falls and Eggertsville, NY, and served as campus pastor at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, before he and his wife, Beverly, retired to Fairfield Glade in 1996.
He was an active member of the community who joined the Fairfield Glade Lions Club, served on the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade committee for building a new gallery, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and could often be seen on the tennis court.
Olin served as interim pastor of Christ Lutheran Church and Knoxville’s Peace Lutheran Church. He and his wife also volunteered in 1998 as missionaries in Madagascar, where they taught English and theology in the seminary at Bezaha.
At the time of his death in 2006, Olin was an assistant to the bishop of the Southeast Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The tournament in Olin’s honor will be Sept. 17 at Dorchester Golf Course. Registration is at 11 a.m.; load carts at 12:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, as well as both men and women for longest drive and closest to the pin. A $25,000 cash prize is available for the first person to make a hole-in-one.
Entry fee is $85 each or $340 per four-person team and includes greens fee, cart and range balls and dinner at 6 p.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Mulligans are $5 each. Other prizes will be given.
Register at the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays, or contact info@fgrservices.org or 931- 456-7272. Make checks payable to Christ Lutheran Church ELCA.
