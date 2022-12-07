It’s cold outside. You didn’t go to Florida this year. What to do?
Some people hate winter.
I love winter. There is so much to do here in Tennessee in the winter.
There are certain things that are much better to do in the winter than during the other three seasons.
Here’s a list to get you started loving winter like I do.
Forget the thermometer. I have cross-country-skied when the temperature was minus 5. I have gone to Cades Cove when the temperature was 8.
Don’t fret the temperature. Dress in layers and keep moving and you will be removing layers, even below zero.
You won’t get cold if you are active and doing something.
Go bushwhacking. In the summer I stay on the trails to avoid ticks, snakes, and getting lost. In the winter you won’t have to worry about ticks and snakes, and you can usually see houses through the leafless trees around here.
Open Google Maps on your phone and you can navigate straight to the nearest road.
Look for animal tracks in the snow. You’ll see tracks of deer, fox, weasels, rabbits and maybe even wild pigs.
Pick up roadside trash. Our trails get very little litter. Hikers respect nature. But if you walk along parallel to a road, just in the vegetation or tree line, you will find lots of litter from wackos throwing trash from vehicles.
Get some of those pickers and a trash bag and do some good while getting out.
Plus, you will find interesting stuff. Look for the 1-gallon plastic whiskey jugs along Fairfield Glade roads; I have found five so far, same brand, all in different locations. Sounds like somebody has a drinkin’ problem.
Visit Cades Cove. Cades Cove in the Smokies is fantastic in the winter. There are no traffic jams, and few cars.
You will still see wildlife, sometimes even bears, in the winter.
In October, the Smokies is nearly gridlocked with leaf peepers, but in the winter, it is a joy to visit.
Stop for lunch and a brew at the Peaceful Side Social Brewery & Craft Kitchen in Townsend. You can thank me later for this tip.
Visit Gatlinburg. I avoid Gatlinburg like the plague, especially July-October. But now the crowds are gone, and all the attractions are still there.
Check out Ober Mountain, formerly called Ober Gatlinburg, for ice skating, tubing, a coaster on rails, the aerial tram, ice bumper cars, etc.
It is great for kids, or just for watching the people and the activities.
Drive the Foothills Parkway. Route 321 near Townsend TN, splits the Foothills Parkway, which runs from Wears Valley near Pigeon Forge, approximately 30 miles, to Route 129 at Chilhowee, near the Tail of the Dragon.
It is a beautiful two-lane route through the mountains with lots of long views. Take a picnic and stop at one of the overlooks for lunch.
Drive the Natchez Trace Parkway. Travel the 444 miles from Nashville to Natchez, MS, on a two-lane road with a speed limit for only 40-50 mph the whole length, and probably not more than three stoplights or stop signs the whole length.
It is about 10 hours of driving, but you will need about three days total to stop at various places along the way.
Winter is the perfect time to take this trip. We did it in February, and traffic and weather were perfect. Plan your accommodations and meals ahead of time.
Take advantage of that big snowstorm. When the weatherman calls for that next snowstorm, get your boots and coat ready to go hiking. You can still follow any of our great Cumberland County trails in the snow.
During or after a snowstorm is a great time to leave the car in the garage and make new tracks, even if it is just around the neighborhood.
Sit in front of the fireplace or just in an easy chair and read a book. No TV, no cellphone — just a book.
Stop at the end of a chapter and think of those folks who went to Florida and are missing the wonderful things that we have to do here in Tennessee in the winter.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
