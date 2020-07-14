An incredibly beautiful sunset over Spring Lake in Fairfield Glade keeps residents’ eyes on the sky the evening of July 8.
Oh, beautiful, for spacious skies ...
- Patricia McBride
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Lance Reed Holland, 49, of the Bloomington Springs community, were held on Wednesday, July 15, at noon at the Stallion/Stalliongs Family Cemetery. Mr. Holland passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. Lance was of the Baptist faith. He worked in the auto…
Lula Mae Rice, 88, of Smith Chapel, TN, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She was born in Pleasant Hill and was a homemaker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. at the Smith Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Sparta. Buri…
Most Popular
Articles
- Survey: Most favor return to school
- Skull found in fire pit in Michigan on property linked to man in deputy shootout
- COVID cases continue to rise
- No county mask mandate
- Homestead Tower ownership question delays action
- Record rainfall totals continue
- Schools eye traditional opening: First day slated Aug. 5
- Man who fled in UTV facing charges
- TSSAA releases fall sports guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic
- Schools eye traditional school opening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.