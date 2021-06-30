The Fairfield Glade Police Department believes in recognition of officers, their actions and outstanding efforts in service to their community.
In keeping with this belief the Fairfield Glade Police Department recognizes the outstanding life-saving efforts of Robert Ellis on May 30.
“There is no doubt that the quick response of these officers contributed to saving Mr. Ellis’ life,” Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said. “Our officers are prepared to perform these life-saving measures 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Ellis, 67, was experiencing a major cardiac event when officers arrived at Markham Ln. in response to a call about an unresponsive male who was not breathing.
Ellis’ wife, Georgie, was starting CPR when FGPD officers arrived at the residence.
Sgt. James White and officers Stephanie Pencka and Donnie Hammons arrived on scene within 5 minutes of the 911 call.
They began life-saving efforts by performing CPR and attaching an automated external defibrillator. Officers continued CPR and delivered a shock from the AED.
Cumberland County EMS units arrived on scene and officers assisted Cumberland County EMS prepare Ellis for transport.
On Thursday June 17, the Ellises stopped by FGPD to take a picture with the officers who arrived at his home who helped save his life that day.
He said he did not remember much about that day, but is very grateful for the efforts of all those involved in saving his life.
White, Pencka and Hammons will be presented the Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Lifesaving Award at the Fairfield Glade board of directors meeting on July 22.
