Odette Marie-Helene Cadart became a member of the French Resistance during WWII during the German Occupation of France. The actions she took working underground as a member of the French Resistance risked her safety, her life and what little freedom there was to be had during the occupation.
France declared war on Germany on Sept. 3, 1939, following Hitler’s attack on Poland on Sept. 1. In June 1940, the French Army was defeated and occupied.
She was 15 years old and living with her parents in Châteaudun, France, but said many French cooperated with the Germans, managed a little business and tried to get those who would resist into trouble. She exclaimed, “That is not the way we are going to fight the enemy!”
However, an underground resistance movement began to stir.
“We have to work underground. We have to take some chances and we have to pretend on the outside, sure. We’re doing our job. That was smart, because they kept doing work underground,” said Cadart. “Do it slowly, slowly, slowly, but don’t give up.”
Of the 24 members of their resistance cell, Cadart and her mother were the only women.
Her group’s specialty was blowing up railroad tracks to interrupt the Nazi supply lines. The Germans were very modern in their technology with military equipment and automobiles. The French were old fashioned.
“Hitler was well trained even though he was so evil,” Cadart observed. “But, he had a good brain. He knew what he was doing. He was surrounded by the right people to help him. That is how he was able to conquer so much of Europe.”
Cadart became an estafette (liaison) and carried their typed, coded orders and important correspondence written in French hidden in her school books. She would listen to the radio broadcast in their basement at 7 a.m. sharp and listen for coded messages, write them down and take them in her schoolwork as a cover to pass the encrypted messages to other members of their underground group. Messages on the radio that mentioned fruit trees were intended specifically for her group.
“I didn’t know what it was, but I carried everything,” said Cadart. “I’d been stopped many times.”
The Germans were suspicious and would ask what was in her briefcase.
“I escaped simply because that’s what the Lord wanted, I’m sure. I was saved because the Germans didn’t realize,” Cadart stated plainly. “[The Germans] didn’t know I was one of the brains in there. It’s good at times to play dumb. It worked beautifully.
“If they had known what was in that briefcase stuffed in my notes, it was enough to be shot on the spot,” she said.
She was instructed by her group leaders that if she were to be arrested, she would have to destroy the messages – by eating them. Cadart actually had to practice eating paper.
“Three times I came close to death. When you come face-to-face with death, then you have the courage to stand there and say, ‘Well, by golly, if I have to die, I will die,’” said Cadart.
One of her near-death experiences, Cadart said she was in Paris with a resistance cell of four members. Their cover was blown and they were arrested and interrogated. The leader of their group was tortured and killed by the Germans.
“My dear friends,” she said full of memories. “The way they died after terrible torture, and they never spoke. They never gave my name. If they had, I would have died, but they didn’t. I, forever, I will be proud of them and I will be so honored by what they did and also by saving me, too.”
On June 6, 1944, D-Day, Cadart heard the coded message involving fruit trees meant for her group on the radio. It said, “Les pommiers sont en fleur (the apple trees are blooming).”
Cadart said the message meant, “The landing has occurred and so far was successful,” as American troops landed in Normandy, France.
“We had been waiting and waiting,” Cadart remembered. “On D-Day, I knew what lots of people did not know. I was just so happy, I ran through the house.”
Cadart received a “Bon Citoyen” (good citizen) certificate for her involvement in the French Resistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.