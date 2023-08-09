Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Connie Obohoski into the club at the April 18 meeting at Christ Lutheran Church.
Obohoski and her husband have lived in Fairfield Glade for several years, having moved from Dacula, GA.
She holds a B.S. degree in nursing from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and is a registered nurse. She worked in the U.S. Air Force for six years and in Labor and Delivery unit for a hospital in Texas for 22 years.
Obohoski’s hobbies include hiking, traveling, dog walking, kayaking, bluebird monitoring and reading.
She is also a member of the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Tennessee Bluebird Society and Cumberland County Film Society.
Lion Bill Bock is Obohoski’s sponsor.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Tennessee. The club has is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
Fairfield Glade Lions community programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, Student of the Month program and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church on Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information.
Membership is open to both men and women; a special rate is available for married couples.
Bock can also make a date for those interested to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
The Lions motto is “We Serve.” The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what cannot hope to be achieved individually, to serve others and to make the world a better place.
