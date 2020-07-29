Obed Wild and Scenic River invites photographers to submit entries for the park’s ninth annual photo contest.
Obed is looking for striking digital images highlighting the spectacular views, historic sites, recreational opportunities, and diversity of life in the park.
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature within the boundaries of Obed Wild and Scenic River.
All photographs, except those submitted in the artistic category, should accurately reflect the subject matter and the scene as it appeared.
Photographs may be submitted into one of five categories:
Dark Skies – Expansive and dramatic view of the night sky within the boundaries of the park.
Recreation – Photographs of people participating in recreational activities.
Flora and fauna – Animals in their natural habitat, including close-ups of invertebrates, or plants in their natural habitat, including close-ups of flowers, fungi, lichen and algae.
Landscapes – Expansive and dramatic views of the land and its features within the Obed park boundaries.
Youth – Category for photographers younger than 18 years of age. Photographs must fit into one of the previous categories.
Entries will be judged on technical excellence, originality, creativity, visual impact, and artistic merit. Judges’ decisions are final.
Selected images will be printed for an exhibition at Obed Visitor Center that will open Aug. 21.
Selected images may also be displayed on the internet and other venues.
The contest is open to all photographers, except National Park Service employees and their immediate families and household members.
Each person may only submit three photos into the competition. All photos must be in a digital format, and watermarks are prohibited.
Entries must be received no later than Friday, July 31. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form with all information clearly filled out. Entry forms may be downloaded from http://www.nps.gov/obed/learn/photosmultimedia/obed-photo-contest.htm
Entries may be emailed to obri_information@nps.gov, or dropped off at or mailed to the park at Obed Wild and Scenic River,
P.O. Box 429,
Wartburg TN 37887,
Attn: Photo Exhibit
Call 346-6294 for more about the Obed Wild and Scenic River.
