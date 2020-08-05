The Aug. 6, 1945, edition of the Knoxville News-Sentinel announced the U.S. had dropped an atomic bomb on Japan — and revealed the Tennessee connection.
Portions of this new weapon had come from Oak Ridge, a secret city with more than 425 buildings where farmland and five small communities had been just a few years before.
Oak Ridge was one of three secret cities in the U.S. manufacturing and developing components for the Manhattan Project.
This project included 125,000 people working for more than two years to develop the atomic weapons that would be used in August 1945 to bring World War II to an end following the use on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
The government began quietly acquiring land in fall 1942 to house facilities to refine the radioactive material needed to power the weapons.
Oak Ridge was scarcely populated at the time, but the site wasn’t too far from transportation hubs in Nashville and Knoxville. Nearby Norris Dam could also provide the massive amounts of electricity the project would need.
Construction began almost immediately on Y-12, K-25 and X-10. Thousands of workers were brought in to the new city to work there, though few knew exactly what they were doing. Information was compartmentalized so each site knew only what they were doing — not that there were other plants or what those were working on.
Y-12 and K-25 were dedicated to separating Uranium 235 from Uranium 238. X-10 worked on producing the element plutonium.
Tennessee’s Secret City had an estimated population of 75,000 in July 1945.
This fascinating history is preserved by the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Energy and several other sites in Oak Ridge.
Some activities are not available at this time due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The American Museum of Science and Energy and the K-25 History Center are closed until further notice.
When available, however, the museum offers a look at the history of Oak Ridge, the scientific advancements made there during the Manhattan Project and ongoing research. Admission includes a bus tour to the X-10 Graphite Reactor, New Bethel Church at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the visitor overlook at East Tennessee Technology Park (formerly the K-25 gaseous diffusion site) and the Y-12 New Hope History Center. Participants in the bus tour must be United State citizens
A virtual tour of the K-25 museum is available online at k-25virtualmuseum.org.
The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge at 461 Outer Dr. serves as the National Park Service visitor center. Currently, the park service is not offering visitor activities.
Though the Manhattan Project came to a close, work continues at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. ORNL continues break new ground. It provides research opportunities in areas of nuclear physics, nuclear energy, computational science, biological and environmental research, and energy efficiency and renewable energy. It hosts various research centers and innovation hubs.
It is managed by UT-Battelle LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy.
