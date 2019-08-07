The Crossville Chronicle sales team is growing.
The latest addition, advertising account manager Brittany O’Neal, will primarily serve Fairfield Glade area businesses.
“My goal is to bring even more recognition to the Glade and its growing businesses,” the Crossville native said. “I’m eager to get to know and work with each of them.”
A 2007 graduate of Cumberland County High School, O’Neal has dabbled in a number of professions, ranging from Hair School, from which she graduated, cake making and working in the local schools. That’s all on top of being the mother of four.
“I am excited to bring Brittany in as one of the team,” said Bill Atkinson, publisher. “She is an intelligent and analytical thinker and so far displays a very natural understanding of what her role is.
“I believe she will be a refreshing addition to our staff and to our community.”
The Crossville Chronicle publishes the tri-weekly Crossville Chronicle, the weekly Chronicle Glade Sun and the monthly Lake Tansi Smoke Signals.
