We live near one of the best national parks in the country, yet many of us don’t take advantage of it.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park by far, with over 12 million visitors a year. Yellowstone National Park is second with fewer than 4 million visitors.
A few years ago, some friends said they were going to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park for their first time. I asked what they were going to do and see there.
They replied, “We are going to Gatlinburg.”
There are some nice things to see and do in Gatlinburg. However, even though it is next door to the national park, it is about as far from the park as it can be.
Here is a short list of activities if you really want to enjoy the nature of the park:
Now is the time to go
If you wait to October, yes, you will see changing leaves, but October is the busiest month of the entire year in the Smokies.
In October, you will share those winding two-lane roads with nearly 1.5 million others.
So, go now.
Cades Cove
Cades Cove, near the Townsend side of the park, is a must-do, but get there early to see more animals and to avoid the heavy, slow traffic later.
If you can get there by 7 a.m. Eastern time, you will have a much better experience than if you sleep in a few extra hours and don’t get there until 10 a.m.
I rarely go around the 11-mile loop without seeing bears early. Look in the trees for the bears eating wild cherries and acorns this time of year.
And it is not just bears. Watch for deer, turkeys, coyote, otters near the streams, and hawks, meadowlarks and other birds.
You can also go horseback riding. There are guided trail rides in both Cades Cove and at Sugarlands in the park. The rate is about $26 for a 3-mile ride.
Sugarlands
After an early morning Cades Cove visit, take the road to along Little River to Sugarlands Visitors Center.
There are some great displays, a short firm, rangers to answer questions, restrooms, and a gift shop. Don’t skip this stop.
Clingman’s Dome
After an hour or so relaxing and learning at Sugarlands, head to Clingman’s Dome. There you can hike the half-mile paved path to the highest point in Tennessee.
Bring something warm to wear, because it is always cooler in the mountains. Take time to enjoy the view and the atmosphere at 6,643 feet elevation.
Oconaluftee Village
After Clingman’s Dome, continue on Route 441 to Oconaluftee Village. There is a new, modern, visitors center there, as well a number of old pioneer buildings.
Mingus Mill is also nearby where you can see a grist mill in operation.
Oconaluftee is also a good place to see elk. Over 100 elk live in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and a few of them hang out around Oconaluftee Village.
Cataloochee Valley
There is a much better place in the park to see elk, and now, late September, is the absolute best time to see them.
The Cataloochee Valley is on the North Carolina side of the park, and a bit longer drive. But if you started at Cades Cove early, you should just be getting to Cataloochee mid- to late afternoon, just as the elk are emerging from the woods and moving out into the fields.
This is the time of the year when the bulls are bugling, posturing, and sometimes fighting for the right to collect a harem and mate.
If you get there at noon, you might not see an elk. At 4 p.m. you will see lots of elk and hopefully lots of action.
If you want to see the sights and sound of the elk rut, go within the next week or two.
And if you have time on this visit, take a hike. Just get out on a trail and enjoy the woods, streams, and nature.
That is a long day of some of the best of nature in the Smokies.
You will enjoy a visit to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park much more if you avoid Gatlinburg and avoid October.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
