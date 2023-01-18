Debbie Towns, 15 years
F&B Events Assistant
Debbie Townes has been a valued team member of Fairfield Glade for the past 15 years.
She has spread her knowledge and commitment to customer service to both our Food and Beverage department and the Center.
Debbie is responsible for helping facilitate banquets and events conducted at the Center. She is very conscientious and a stickler for "doing it right."
She keeps us on our toes to provide the best experience possible for those attending events.
We can rely on Deb and know that when she is here, she will do whatever it takes to make things run smoothly.
We, here at the Center, are a little in awe of her and strive to meet her high standards.
Deb has a daughter who lives in Chattanooga and enjoys "babysitting" her grandpups!
Thank you, Deb, for your years of dedicated service!
-Manager, Kim Toth
Austin Davenport, 10 years
Assistant Golf Course Superintendent, Heatherhurst Golf Club
Congratulations to Austin Davenport for 10 years of service as Assistant Golf Course Superintendent at Heatherhurst Golf Club.
The challenge at the Fairfield Glade golf courses is completing the work necessary to provide our members and their guests with great course conditions within small time frames.
April through October, we operate seven days a week, holidays included, and being a manager of two courses means twice the fun.
Austin, we recognize you as an all-star on our team and appreciate all your efforts to make Heatherhurst the best.
-Manager, Mark Knaebel
Michael Ruff, 5 years
Front of House Supervisor
Michael started with us as a part-time server and bartender as he is also an actor and singer with the Cumberland County Playhouse.
His friendly and outgoing personality is perfect for a server and bartender.
As he gained more experience, we also recognized he had leadership abilities that we needed to tap (no pun intended). We promoted him to shift leader in 2019. He has always been willing to step up and take on more responsibilities.
When the Playhouse closed due to COVID-19, Michael became a full-time employee with us and started ordering all of our alcohol. He is also responsible for most of our drink menu's special drinks and signature cocktails.
Michael has been a pleasure to work with these last five years, and we look forward to him being a part of the team for many years to come.
-Manager, Bob Weber
