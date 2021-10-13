Ready for a good laugh?
Fairfield Glade Resident Services Inc. will present Nostalgia Comedy Night Oct. 14 at the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St., Crossville. The doors open at 6 p.m.; the program begins at 7.
The event will feature funny-man Randy Riggle, who has written for comedians including Jay Leno and Joan Rivers.
Riggle has opened for Dennis Miller, Kenny Chesney, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen Degeneres and “Weird Al” Yankovic; appeared on NBC, ABC and CBS television networks; and performed at some of the country’s leading comedy clubs, including The Improv.
Most recently, Riggle has become a regular on the Las Vegas Strip.
Tickets are $20 and are available in person or online from the Palace Theatre, palacetheatre-crossville.com, 931-484-6133.
They’re also available at FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, 931-456-7272; The Center at Fairfield Glade at 128 Stonehenge Dr., 931-484-3722; and Witt Financial Group at 91 Hwy. 70 E., Crossville, 931-484-4911.
