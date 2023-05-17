The Cumberland County United Fund is now preparing for the 2024 grant cycle.
To be considered for funding, a nonprofit is required to be a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS and must provide human services and/or programs to the residents of Cumberland County.
Applications will be available beginning June 22 at cumberlandunitedfund.org.
Free training sessions will be given to help community nonprofits considering applying for 2024 funding.
The training sessions in the United Fund office at 348 Taylor St., Crossville. The sessions will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 22, or 9-11 a.m. June 27.
Register by emailing hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org or calling 931-484-4082.
Applications must be emailed by noon on Aug. 24.
