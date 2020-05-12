Participants on Nextdoor Fairfield Glade, a social networking online community gathering of neighbors, want to help the Fairfield Glade Fire Department by starting non-pancake-breakfast fund.
The idea is to send $6 or $12, the amount that would be spent to purchase breakfast at the Memorial Day weekend fundraiser that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fire Chief Bobby Smith said last week these breakfasts are responsible for much of the department’s fundraising, helping them to purchase fire equipment, gear, vehicles and more.
The firefighters serve 1,500-2,000 residents at each event.
Write “non pancake breakfast” in the check’s memo and mail it to Fairfield Glade Fire Department, P.O. Box 1547, Crossville, TN 38558.
Those who can donate more are welcome to do so. Also, contributors may enclose a “do-not-send-a-thank-you-note” message, which will save postage for the fire department.
Organizers hope this campaign will help make up for some of the money lost by the pancake breakfast cancellation.
The department has tentatively planned a breakfast for July 4.
