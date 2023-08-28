Parts of Fairfield Glade are without water due to a Crab Orchard Utility District main line break.
Fairfield Glade Community Club made the announcement Monday morning via e-blast to the community.
"We do not know how long the water will be off, but will try to keep you informed as we receive word," the e-blast said.
The Center on Stonehenge Dr. is among the areas affected. FGCC said its opening will be delayed until water service has been restored.
In an unrelated e-blast, FGCC administration said Monday night's Mirror Lake Blast concert with Carrie Hassler has been canceled due to severe weather threats.
It's the third concert that weather has canceled in August.
Soul Soup is scheduled to close out the 2023 summer concert series on Labor Day, Sept. 4, at The Grove.
