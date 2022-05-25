As a reminder for all Fairfield Glade residents and visitors, all 11 lakes in the Fairfield Glade Community are “no wake” lakes.
A “no wake” speed is defined as a speed whereby there is no “white water” in the track or path of the vessel, while still maintaining the ability to steer and make forward progress.
The “no wake” zones are implemented as a safety measure.
All of Fairfield Glade lakes are small with channels and bays, and wake action can create threats to kayakers, swimmers and paddleboarders.
Wakes can also damage seawalls, docked boats, and erosion of land.
In addition, all boats should maintain a safe distance from other boats and docks by maintaining a minimum 15-foot buffer.
Thank you for adhering to the Fairfield Glade Community Club “no wake” and encroachment guidelines.
The Lakes Handbook is a valuable source of information regarding Fairfield Glade lakes.
You may review this handbook by visiting www.fairfieldgladeresort.com. Click on “Member Login” and insert your member number and password.
In the upper-right option bar, click on “ADMIN.” In the left margin, click on “COMMITTEES.” Lastly, click on “Lakes Committee” to view the Lakes Handbook.
Email accpsc@fairfieldgladeresort.com or call 931-707-2149 for more information.
