Get ready for No Trash November.
Established last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, No Trash November is an initiative that encourages Tennesseans to take part in cleanup events within their communities.
And this year, Litter Prevention and Education of Cumberland County will be hosting two separate cleanups.
The first will take place on Nov. 5, focusing on the tidying up of parts of Hwys. 68 and 127.
Those interested should meet with the group at the Homestead Tower (W238+Q33, 96 TN-68) at 8 a.m.
This is a change in the original time to allow participants to also take part in the Crossville Veterans Parade scheduled that morning.
The second will be on Nov. 12, this time focusing on the area along Peavine Rd. in the Fairfield Glade community.
This group will meet in the parking lot behind Dollar Tree (4927 Peavine Rd.) at 9 a.m.
Gloves, safety vests, trash bags, bottled water and a limited number of litter grabbers will be provided at both events.
Volunteers who have litter grabbers are asked to bring them.
Call Litter Prevention and Education Specialist Carrie Smith at 931-335-1636 for information about either cleanup event.
