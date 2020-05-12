The No Resident Left Behind project volunteers held their second mask distribution event giving 1,000 masks out at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center on Thursday, April 30.
At their first event on April 21, the group distributed 1,700 masks.
Fairfield Glade Police officers and members of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club volunteered to help and directed traffic through the drive-thru pick-up service for residents to receive their masks.
“It was awesome!” FG Rotary President Deborah Birdsall said after volunteering to direct cars. “We had a great turnout. It went amazingly well. This was a great service to the residents here.”
The residents of FG were so grateful several donations from residents totaling $500 was collected during the drive through mask distribution. The donations will be given to the FG Employee Relief Fund for FG employees financially affected by the COVID-19 furloughs.
Great appreciation was expressed by residents, especially for those who sewed those masks for their neighbors. Seamstress Sue Carter sewed 400 masks alone and she, along with all the other volunteers who sewed masks, are truly looking after their community.
Project members also extended their thanks for Mountain View Drive Volunteers, Cromwell Lane volunteers, FG Dog Park volunteers, FG Ladies Club, FG Garden Club, contributing FG golf leagues, Fantastic Quilters and Helping Hands Ministry volunteers, for all their contributions as their supportiveness is what made this project successful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.