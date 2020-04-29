Fairfield Glade resident volunteers came together to help create over 5,000 protective face coverings since March 28. These face coverings were provided for various Cumberland County agencies and service organizations. Fairfield Glade resident volunteers were delighted to provide a surplus of 1,700 face coverings to the residents of Fairfield Glade through this special project, “No Resident Left Behind.”
The “No Resident Left Behind” project was held on April 21 and the face coverings were distributed at the Fairfield Glade Community Conference Center. Social distancing drive-up car service was supported by Fairfield Glade Rotary volunteers who assisted with traffic control and distribution. Over 700 cars drove through the distribution line.
The event was so successful that this group of volunteers has agreed to plan a second and final event which will be held at the same location in front of the Fairfield Glade Community Conference Center on April 30 from 10 a.m.-noon. This final event is for any Fairfield Glade resident that has not received a face covering. Face coverings will be limited to a maximum number of two per vehicle as long as the supplies last.
For more information, call the Community Conference Center 931-484-3722.
