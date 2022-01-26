Running afoul of state law is something Drew Binkley did not figure on when he set up a booth at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade last summer to sell cups of his fresh-brewed coffee.
He just saw it as a way to start his East Town coffee roasting business.
But after a couple of months of selling bags and cups of coffee to passersby,
Binkley was informed of a change in how the Tennessee Department of Health would apply regulations in its food safety law effective Jan. 1.
At that time, he would be required to have a permit to operate.
To get a permit, he would need to have, essentially, a kitchen.
“I didn’t think all of this was a big deal when I started this,” Binkley said in a Jan. 13 interview with the Glade Sun. “You now have to be permitted to sell fresh coffee.”
He learned details of the changes from the Cumberland County Health Department.
Binkley said he was told he could sell his bags of coffee without a permit, but if he served coffee by the cup he would need a three-compartment sink — one for washing dishes, one for rinsing and one for sanitizing – and a separate, fourth sink for hand washing.
He had no dishes to clean because he served coffee in disposable paper cups from a carafe. He also sold muffins.
Binkley learned that a permit would fall into one of three categories — brick and mortar (permanent structure), temporary (special events) and mobile (such as a food cart).
“There’s not really something for a booth,” he said.
He did not want to bear the expense of setting up a mobile operation, so he was left with little choice but to shut down his booth.
Jeff Mahan, county environmental health specialist, said he went to the mall last fall to inspect Community Table restaurant and happened to see Binkley at his booth.
Mahan informed Binkley of the impending changes in state regulations.
“I said what you’re doing now is good, but starting Jan. 1 he would have to comply just the same as anyone else,” Mahan said.
Mahan said the state Department of Health had allowed operations such as Binkley’s under longstanding policy.
But the policy, which included the serving of popcorn, expired last spring and was not renewed.
A notice issued by the state last year said the policy was determined to conflict with Tennessee food safety law and rules that define “food establishment.”
Those who serve coffee or popcorn that is “not in an original package or container” and as their primary business now must have a permit just as businesses that serve other foods. It does not matter whether the food is sold or given for free.
Businesses such as car dealerships and banks that offer coffee to customers are exempt from the law because coffee is not their primary business.
Binkley said he is hoping the state will do something about the regulation because he believes others with coffee stands like his throughout the state also will have to shut down their business.
Binkley said he would be sure to “do it by the book” should he take his business any further.
But he isn’t sure what he will do now, including whether he will stay in Fairfield Glade. Binkley, 28, moved to Fairfield Glade last year to live with his grandfather, who recently died. The closing of his coffee booth adds to the uncertainty of his future.
He tries to see the bigger picture, hoping everything will work out for the best.
“Things happen for a reason,” he said. “That’s what I believe.”
