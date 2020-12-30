Due to the new limits on public gatherings issued Dec. 20 by Gov. Bill Lee, the Plateau PC Users Group’s Jan. 12 meeting has been canceled. Check the newspapers or the club website, www.ppcuginc.com, for current information.
No January meeting for Plateau PC Users Group
