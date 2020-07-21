The Board of Directors met for our weekly operations status update and to review the latest COVID-19 data trends. We believe that the steps we have taken to date, as phases in our reopening strategy, have not resulted in any adverse impacts on the community.
We have implemented a number of precautionary measures and practices to provide a level of protection for those who choose to use our facilities and to protect our Community Club team members who staff our facilities. It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
No reopening changes are planned at this time. We will continue to watch carefully the previous openings to make sure that all necessary precautions are being taken. Please read carefully the following key safety principles for reducing the virus.
As we proceed through the COVID-19 health crisis and our Reopening Strategy, there are five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1. Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines;
2. Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others;
3. Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned;
4. Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently and;
5. Stay at home if you feel sick.
Anyone with the following characteristics should not enter or use community club facilities:
• Had a fever of 100.4 F. or greater in the last two days,
• Have a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell,
• Had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days,
• Experiencing gastrointestinal distress.
There is no established timeline for the duration of each Phase of our Reopening Strategy and movement to the next Phase of our strategy will be determined based upon any additional public health advisories or guidance issued, and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
We will continue to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
