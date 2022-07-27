What? A rumor mill? Here?
“Is anyone here aware that there’s a rumor mill in Cumberland County?” Ethan Hadley, president of the Crossville-Cumberland Chamber of Commerce, jokingly asked the audience, which erupted in laughter.
“It’s probably the healthiest rumor mill I’ve ever seen.”
Hadley, speaking to Fairfield Glade residents at The Center on July 18, said he sometimes hears a rumor “that such and such is coming into town, and almost always those are wrong.” More laughter.
He told the audience they probably heard the one about Buc-ee’s buying Crossville Outlet Center, which is next to its travel center that opened in June.
Not true.
He said they also might have heard that a Publix grocery store will be built along Lantana Rd. or another location “that doesn’t make sense.”
“It’s people repeating rumors what they’ve heard, or maybe they’re just making them up on the spot.”
When the Chamber gets calls about economic development rumors, Hadley said they often have an answer:
“No, that’s not true. Yes, that’s true. Other times it’s just scratching your head.”
