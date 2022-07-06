A Fairfield Glade resident has asked for a vote on resolutions regarding how the club pays for capital projects, changing the voting structure for club elections and removing the timeshare representative from the Community Club Board of Directors.
However, the board said it could not remove the timeshare member from the board composition and would not be putting the proposed resolutions on the upcoming ballot.
Tom Racklyeft presented what he said were two nonbinding resolutions and a proposed change to the club’s bylaws to the board of directors during their monthly work session June 22.
During the meeting on June 23, he asked for a response from the board.
Board Vice President John Wedgworth said the nonbinding resolutions on debt and voting structure were reviewed by the board.
“At this time, the board is not going to move that action,” he said.
The resolutions were:
• Require 95% of the cost of major capital projects be financed through outside or internal borrowing
• Change the voting structure from one vote per property to all residents in good standing
• Places the “interval owner board member” with another director-at-large position
Racklyeft said the resolution on borrowing for capital projects would require future residents to bear some of the cost burden.
The change in voting structure would allow all those who live in the community to vote, Racklyeft said.
“Husbands and wives can both vote,” he said.
The resolution would prevent nonresidents who own property in Fairfield Glade from voting and would also impact the land developer, who owns about 1,300 lots.
Racklyeft said the timeshare member on the board was “really obsolete today, so it should be changed.”
“With the growth of our residential base, it makes the need for this board seat obsolete,” he wrote in remarks provided to the Glade Sun. “Also for those few people that own a timeshare and live here, they will not lose their voice if the voting structure is changed.”
Wedgworth pointed to Section 6.04 of the amended and restated bylaws, which state that no amendment to the Charter of Bylaws may be adopted which would eliminate the “declarant director” or “interval owner director” without the prior consent of the developer or the Timeshare Executive Council.
In 2018, Wyndham Vacation Resorts assigned its rights as “declarant” to FGH Land Tennessee, LLC, with Tom Anderson listed as the owner.
