Happy Hound Realty recently held a fund-raiser event for our Fairfield Glade Fire Department. A check for $5,308 was presented to our department.
We are very appreciative of the Happy Hound staff that organized and conducted this event and to the many residents who generously donated to our FGFD. Thank you to Happy Hound and all their fine sponsors.
Upcoming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 9, we will be conducting a “night training.” (Our FGFD has two night training sessions per year.)
Fires may occur both during the day as well as night, in good weather or bad. Therefore, conducting night training is imperative!
Our firefighters will be reporting to Station 1 at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday to begin their evening training session.
Did You Know?
Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.
Thanksgiving Fire Safety
courtesy of NFPA
Here are some important tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:
• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
• Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
• Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
• Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
• Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
• Keep knives out of the reach of children.
• Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
• Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
• Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
• Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.
