The Community Club’s election committee has announced the beginning of our 2023 Fairfield Glade board of directors election process.
This year, we will elect two directors-at-large to the board.
The seven members of the board of directors are each elected for a three-year term. They are eligible to serve two terms, are required to be a member in good standing and must have owned real property in Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to taking office at the annual membership meeting Sept. 15.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club is a property owners association, and each membership parcel is allocated one vote in the election process.
Applications to be considered as an at-large candidate will be available beginning Monday, May 8, and must be submitted by noon Friday, June 2.
A Meet-the-Candidates event is scheduled for Thursday, July 27.
Electronic balloting begins Monday, Aug. 7, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
The results of the election are announced at the 2023 annual membership meeting held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Newly elected members of the board of directors begin their term of office at the annual membership meeting and participate in the election of the board of directors officers immediately following the annual membership meeting. Officers of the board of directors serve for a one-year term.
Bobby Jones Links update
In February, the board of directors announced that the Community Club and Bobby Jones Links entered into a management agreement for the operation of the Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars at our four golf clubs.
Bobby Jones Links will also consult on the new Druid Hills Golf Club food and beverage venue.
We continue to review performance at Stonehenge Grille and the golf snack bars with F&B Director Adams Horne on a weekly basis.
The board of directors held a review with Adams Horne and Bobby Jones Links Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Nolen during the board executive session on April 26 to discuss operations to date and possible future plans.
Please watch for future notices on upcoming events at our F&B venues.
Guest pass update
Recently members of the Community Club have raised a concern over the number of guest passes that an individual club member can request.
Our amended and restated declaration of covenants and restrictions state that “all Members of the Club shall be entitled to reasonable guest privileges.”
While some of our members have chosen to narrowly interpret the reference to “members” as “residents,” and the term “guests” as “visitors of residents,” the covenants and restrictions specifically refer to “guest privileges shall be made available to customers and prospective customers of the Declarant as reasonably required to assist in its marketing and sale of Lots and Living Quarters within the Properties,” implying a broader commercial marketing interpretation of guest privileges.
Further, the covenants and restrictions stipulate that “all guest privileges provided herein shall be subject to such reasonable guest fees and Rules and Regulations governing guest privileges as may be adopted from time to time by the Board …”
The board has discussed this matter at length and is in consultation with the Community Club’s legal counsel. The matter remains under consideration.
Unintended consequences
As a result of the board’s consultations with the Community Club legal counsel regarding the guest pass inquiry, the board has been informed of the unintended consequence that the Community Club will need to provide additional amenity access for members of the public, in order to protect our 501(c)(4) tax status as a membership organization.
Access by members of the public to our swimming pools requires the Community Club to comply with Tennessee Health Department regulations, which require lifeguards.
The need to identify, recruit, select, train and compensate lifeguards are new and unexpected challenges for the Community Club. We are in the process of developing a strategy to move toward meeting the compliance requirements and we will share that strategy once it is finalized.
Strategic planning update
We continue to work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement, to deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
The strategic planning process will include a review of the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values and identify the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data, along with forecasting of future needs.
Initial interviews with community leaders and key stakeholders have been conducted, and additional interviews with other key stakeholders will be scheduled.
PCA is in the process of scheduling discussion groups meetings for Wednesday, May 24. On April 25, we sent an email to all members on our email list regarding participation in these discussion groups. A regular membership communications plan is also a component of this planning process.
The new strategic planning committee is engaged with PCA in developing a transformational strategic plan document. Once the strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership and approved by the board, the committee will be charged to develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board to recommend annual revisions to the plan document.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can email the strategic planning team at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the strategic planning team is also available on the Community Club website, fairfieldgladeresort.com/.
Sewer availability fee change
In response to a presentation from one of our residents, the board of directors will be considering this morning a proposal to change the method of calculating the sewer availability fee.
Currently, the availability fee is calculated based on the size of the lot. The proposed change would calculate the fee using the linear footage of the lot at the frontage road where the extension is taking place.
Compost site update
As we announced last month, we have entered into an agreement with John Sherrill allowing our residents to take leaves, yard waste, sticks and tree limbs to his site on Chestnut Hill Rd. three days a week.
The new compost site will be open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, except for major holidays.
John Sherrill will begin accepting leaves, yard waste, sticks and tree limbs at his site on Chestnut Hill Rd. on Tuesday, May 2.
You will need to show your membership card to dispose of any materials.
Druid Hills project
The Druid Hills project team continues to work on the planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
The board has reviewed the conceptual design documents from Golf Links. These design documents have now been incorporated into construction documents, and a request for proposal was distributed on March 22 to select an organization to construct the large putting green and complete the work on the driving range.
The final design documents will be shared with the community at our next Druid Hills town hall.
The Golf Performance Center Architect & Engineering firm, KDC from Atlanta GA, has been hired to develop the design and construction documents for the Golf Performance Center, create a request for proposal for hiring an organization to construct the Golf Performance Center, and to provide oversight during the construction of the Golf Performance Center.
The steering and golf committees met with KDC on April 13 to begin this phase of the project. We expect to share the final design documents for the Golf Performance Center with the Community at our next Druid Hills town hall.
The food & beverage subcommittee is in the process of developing the draft set of requirements for the F&B portion of the Druid Hills Clubhouse. These requirements, along with the requirements for golf and clubhouse common areas, will be reviewed by the steering committee, the board and presented to the community for comment at the next town hall meeting. The goal after these reviews will be to distribute a request for proposal for a clubhouse architect.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can email the Druid Hills steering committee and subcommittees at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc/. Information concerning the Druid Hills project is also available on the Community Club website.
Declarant agreement update
Previously, the Community Club board of directors shared a proposed memorandum of understanding with the declarant, Tom Anderson.
The memorandum of understanding has been executed by both parties and a survey of the properties was conducted on April 14.
The property transfer documents are being drafted.
Initial conversations are underway to begin the process of identifying the preliminary requirements for both tenants of the Emergency Services building.
That is our April update from Across The Board.
At the April 27, board of directors meeting, the board approved:
• Ratification of the amended agreement with the declarant regarding how the sewer availability fees are calculated
• Change to the sewer availability fee calculation
• Revised lot merger policy
• Revised parking policy
• Revised fine schedule
• Purchase requisitions of $38,147 for The Center van; and $209,364 for Stonehenge golf carts for 2024.
