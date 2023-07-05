Since we have an uncontested election for our two open director-at-large positions in 2023, there will be no election period campaigning and no Candidates Night forum.
The FGCC Election Committee believes that it is important for our community to have the opportunity to become more familiar with the newly elected directors and their thoughts and positions on important, current issues affecting Fairfield Glade.
Accordingly, we asked both candidates to answer five questions that were originally prepared for presentation to all candidates during the 2023 election campaign period.
Following are those questions with the candidates’ responses.
SCOTT HARTEMA, 22 Renwick Dr., 309-825-9875, hartemascott@gmail.com
GREGORY "GREG" JONES, 37 Cedar Ridge Circle, 832-257-1741, Gregory.Jones2021@gmail.com
FGCC Core Values/Vision
The community Club’s Vision is that “Fairfield Glade will continue to be a growing resort/retirement community, and one of the best-value master-planned communities in the U.S.” Its Mission is that “The Fairfield Glade Community Club will continuously improve the resort lifestyle experience while fostering and promoting a strong sense of community.”
How will you support these statements and the Core Values that underlie them? What specific changes would you support or oppose?
HARTEMA: The continued growth of our community is a testament to the past and present leaders of our community. The focus on high quality amenities, an abundance of social events and services are all reasons people make Fairfield Glade their home.
As a growing community, we need to continue to maintain the high-quality of our community amenities and grounds while always looking for opportunities to expand the activities available to our members.
As we listen to our members and monitor national trends, our decisions on specific changes must focus on the financial impacts and long-term benefits for our members.
JONES: The Strategic Planning Process should have the Community review our Vision/Mission statements in the context of Fairfield Glade in 2023 and beyond. There should be a robust discussion on these two statements by the entire community and I will be a full participant in those discussions. These discussions should form a consensus from the Community and that is what I will support.
As a Board Member I am very focused on Core Value 10 which is acting in the best long-term interests of our community as a whole. This value should drive Board decisions and by adhering to it will cover most of the other core values in our decisions.
I am elected to make decisions for the overall community and not just my viewpoint.
Food & Beverage Operations/Funding
Explain your strategy to determine the number and nature of Food & Beverage options/locations available for Community Club members and how you would propose to pay for them.
HARTEMA: In my time in Fairfield Glade, food & beverage options are one of the most interesting topics I have noticed. Many of us enjoy dining out, yet we have an ongoing challenge of Club subsidies for our F&B operations.
Dining out is an experience many enjoy. As a Club, we must continue to seek dining options but must also understand our community support is essential to the financial viability of the options made available to us.
JONES: Participation for defining the future of F&B operations will require the active participation of our partner Bobby Jones Links, the community, and the Board like we are doing for Druid Hills.
Two questions are important: 1) What does the Community want? 2) What will the community support?
The answers to both of these questions will need to be translated into a business case that shows the answers to these questions and has an economic analysis of those answers. This approach will result in F&B operations that do not require large if any subsidies for their operations and will support our capital planning process.
Druid Hills Complex
Replacement of the Druid Hills Clubhouse and use of the land around the Clubhouse has been one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the Community Club.
What will you do to ensure that the project comes to successful completion?
HARTEMA: First, we must define success. Our national reputation as a golf destination requires our diligence to maintain our facilities.
We as residents as well as our guests, many who are future homeowners, expect the best from our Fairfield Glade facilities.
As members, it is often a challenge to accept the impacts of maintaining or more importantly upgrading our facilities.
It is a difficult decision but a necessary one.
That said, projects of this size require community support, strong leadership, and commitment to getting in done.
Piece by piece is an option but costly in the long run.
JONES: I would continue down the path we are on which includes: 1) Strong community involvement 2) Keeping all stakeholders in mind 3) Be willing to look at options 4) Develop a business case to support recommendations/decisions 5) Take the time to get it right 6) Keep the community informed before final decisions are made.
Long-Term/Strategic Plan for FGCC
As a member of the Community Club Board of Directors, you will be called upon to make serious decisions regarding the future of Fairfield Glade.
Discuss your vision of Fairfield Glade over the 10-year horizon, explain what issues you believe will have the greatest impact on the future of the Community Club, and describe specific current action you would propose to address those issues.
HARTEMA: As the Chairperson of the Strategic Planning Committee, I look at the 50 plus years of history at Fairfield Glade. Many people have devoted their time and expertise to build the community we enjoy today.
Our strategic plan must recognize the continued growth of 2-4% over the next ten years. With growth we need to ensure we have plans for our infrastructure, a growing need for emergency services, healthcare, technology as well as maintaining the quality of amenities we enjoy today.
JONES: My vision is that we will continue to be a growing community and needs to stay relevant for our current and future residents.
The issues for the Board will mainly be financial. Being sure we have: an ongoing strategic planning process, robust capital and operating budgeting processes, and a process for updating the reserve study.
All of these processes must be integrated to give us the desired results. To get support community involvement must be part of process.
We have started much of this process work, but we need to document it and then adhere to and update these processes as needed.
Financial Strategies (Strong Reserves/Annual Assessments/User Fees)
One of our Core Values is “maintaining sound financial management for stability and future investment.” Historically, we have done this by funding the Community Club with a balance of Annual Assessments and Amenity User Fees (e.g., greens fees, restaurant charges, etc.), with surplus revenues funding Capital or Operating Reserves for future capital improvements and projects.
Discuss your philosophy regarding this approach, including any changes you would strongly favor, and why.
HARTEMA: Cost of living is a key reason many people move to our community. The value proposition of Fairfield Glade comes not only from the low dues and fees we enjoy, but also from our property values. We have an obligation to develop financial plans that maintain affordability but also protect the value of our property. This requires investment in our infrastructure including roads, buildings, wastewater management, and amenities.
While a difficult challenge, our short-term and long-term financial plans must leverage the various revenue sources as appropriate to ensure we stay ahead of economic changes and ensure our assets are well maintained.
JONES: We are a pay-to-play community. User fees should cover the cost of operating the amenity and contribute to the administrative costs of running Fairfield Glade.
Amenities need to run as a business. They should move away from any subsidy for their operations. People running amenities should focus on both the revenue they produce and the cost of their operations.
In the future, it is likely we will have to look at alternative options of funding capital expenditures that take into account the asset’s useful life and the contribution required from current and future users of the asset.
