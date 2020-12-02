Standing Tall Life Skills completed the pilot adult faith-based seven-week program, Living in Excellence.
Working in partnership with Sarah Myers, Invitation Ministries, this program was developed to introduce life skills, as referenced in the Bible, to the women who are in their transitional living program.
Life skills such as parenting and financial management were added.
As in the children’s program, the adults worked with the horses. The women enjoyed a day of pampering at the Daughters of the King Tea Party. Teri Lynes spoke about how we are wrapped in the security of angel’s wings.
“This project was a labor of love,” said Michelle Cannon. Myers’ daughter completed the youth program, and Myers saw positive results in her family. She wanted to give others the same opportunity.
The mission for Standing Tall is to provide a positive environment for children and adults who need to be wrapped in angel’s wings and loved unconditionally.
“We desire to help restore and strengthen our community, one family at a time,” Cannon said.
Visit http://www.standingtallcrossville.com and http://www.invitationministries.com for more information and to see how to become involved.
