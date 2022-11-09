The following two revised/proposed policies are now posted on the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s website for member review and comment:

  • Solar Panel Installation Policy
  • Property Standards Policy

See the policies are available under member login/admin/board of directors/policies & plans under review at members.fairfieldglade.cc.

Submit any questions and/or comments by Nov. 30.

These proposed revised policies will be on the board of directors’ agenda at their Dec. 15 meeting.

