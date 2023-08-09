Fairfield Glade Police Department has added a new resource to its website.
Go to www.fgpolice.org; under the “Accreditation tab, look for the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies’ public comment web portal.
CALEA maintains the access portal which allows for public comment and feedback.
Access is provided as an opportunity for comments, commendations, and other information regarding FGPD’s quality of service or other information relevant to the department’s accreditation process.
This comment portal replaces the need for CALEA to hold public hearings every four years. CALEA can now receive public comments year-round.
These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the Fairfield Glade Police Department with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.
CALEA is not an investigatory body; subsequently, the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes.
There will be no response other than acknowledgment to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA accreditation of the FGPD.
Fairfield Glade Police Department was initially accredited in 2019. The department is scheduled for an on-site assessment Aug. 21-23.
