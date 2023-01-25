Fairfield Glade Community Church introduces John Turner as its new organist/keyboard musician.
Turner began his musical career as a pianist for a church in Fairfield, IA, at the age of 9.
In high school, he joined The Aristocrats, a professional dance band.
After two years at Iowa Wesleyan College, he joined the U.S. Air Force as a bandsman and served more than 20 years before retiring in 1989.
His last assignment was as a pianist and arranger for the USAF Academy Band in Colorado Springs, CO. Turner went on to finish his undergraduate music degree at the University of Southern Colorado (1990) and received a Master of Music degree in composition from the University of Colorado (1995).
In retirement, Turner continued his musical career with 25 years at the renown Broadmoor International Hotel and Resort in Colorado Springs; accompanist for the Wasson High School vocal music department; and as artist-in-residence at the Colorado University in Pueblo, CO.
His compositions and arrangements appear in the catalogs of Lorenz, Augsburg-Fortress, Lillenas Publishing Company and the UNC Jazz Press, as well as many issues of The Church Pianist Magazine.
Fairfield Glade Community Church is at 521 Snead Dr.
