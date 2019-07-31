The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Sammy Frogg into the club at the July 15 meeting. Frogg was born in Oak Ridge, TN. He graduated from Roane County High School and earned his college degrees from the University of Tennessee Knoxville and Chattanooga. He played on the 1998 UT football team when they won the National Title from Florida State with a final score of 23-16.
Frogg works as a Financial Advisor with Edward James. He and his wife, Kari, have lived in the Glade area for one and a half years. They are parents to two girls, Kellsie, a 15 year old, and three year old Karissa. Frogg wanted to let everyone know that his daughter, Kellsie, is a competitive dancer in the area.
Frogg’s hobbies include: golf, watching Tennessee sports, traveling and spending time with his wife and kids.
Frogg’s reason for joining the Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in the support of the local community. Sammy is also a member of the Rockville Civitan Organization. Past club President, Marty Smith, is the Lion Club Sponsor for Frogg and will get him introduced to the membership.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest club in Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years, they support a “Student of the Month” program in all three high schools each year, hold several fundraisers to support local charities and the TN School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held on third Monday of each month at the Druid Hills Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and ending normally by 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bill can also make a date for a visit to a meeting at no cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.