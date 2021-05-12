It’s impossible to make improvements without change. And the Fairfield Glade marketing department has made a few exciting changes we feel will improve our internal and external communications.
New website design
If you visit our website today, you’ll discover a refreshingly new design including larger, more dramatic photos, updated copy and more user-friendly navigation.
A great deal of thought, research and work was involved in this undertaking. It all began with looking not only at what other communities are doing, but also at websites across the internet that we felt most effectively represented their companies. We were influenced by the best elements from among them.
The web address you’ve been using, www.fairfieldglade.cc, will always take you to the new site. For external communications including marketing, however, the address www.fairfieldgladeresort.com will be published.
You will also access the members only side of the website the same way you always have.
We hope you’ll visit the new site and let us know what you think.
New name for the Conference Center
Most residents call Fairfield Glade’s main gathering venue, the Conference Center, a name that is very corporate sounding and suggests it primarily hosts meetings.
In reality, the structure is much more than that. It serves as Fairfield Glade’s primary center, both literally and figuratively. It is the unofficial information center, the community center and a recreational center for Fairfield Glade.
A shorter name with broader coverage would better serve our needs and eliminate confusion. Therefore, we will begin referring to this structure simply as The Center — a name that is inclusive without being specific to any one use. With the launch of the new website, this seemed like the perfect time to effect that change.
It’s been said that the only thing permanent is change. We feel that the changes outlined above promote Fairfield Glade’s forward progress. And a little progress each day adds up to big results.
