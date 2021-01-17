A new section of the Little Obed River Segment of the Crossville Greenway has just been completed and is now open to hikers.
The public can access the trail from the Woodlawn Loop trail and hike to Old Jamestown Hwy. (where the trail ends and hikers will need to turn around).
The Friends of the Trails are building a Greenway network of trails around Crossville. A number of sections have already been built, and more are being added each year.
The Friends group is putting together a Master Plan for the project and would like to hear from the public to help make this recreational resource a reality for Crossville and Cumberland County.
Please help us by taking a few minutes to express thoughts on the Greenway Project.
