The new leaf compost site at 8812 Chestnut Hill Rd. is now open for Fairfield Glade residents and FGCC official business use only.
Residents must show a current Fairfield Glade ID card to dispose of leaves, sticks and branches no greater than 3 inches in diameter; bushes; plants; and grass clippings.
The area will not accept disposal of food waste, carcasses, trash, plastic, plastic trash bags or anything not listed above.
Residents are asked to empty any plastic bags used to transport materials to the site, and take the bags with them.
The area is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It can be accessed by turning left at the Westchester Dr. and Chestnut Hill Rd. intersection.
As a reminder, burning of leaves, etc. is banned in Fairfield Glade and leaves shall not be disposed in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
The leaf compost site is operated by Cumberland Composting, a locally owned and newly created company approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to divert yard debris and leaves from the landfill to instead process these materials into usable compost.
Email cumberlandcomposting@gmail.com for more information.
The staff at Cumberland Composting said their goal is to “align the peoples and planets activities for the benefit of both. Thank you for helping us to make that a reality.”
