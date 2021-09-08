On Aug. 7, the Monsignor Philip A. Thoni Council of the Knights of Columbus conducted a drive to collect golf clubs to be used by junior golfers who choose to pursue the joy of playing golf in Cumberland County.
The drive was preannounced and conducted in the parking lot of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Fairfield Glade. About 150 sets of clubs were collected.
Tom Connell, Council grand knight, is shown presenting an initial representative set of golf clubs to Rick Timm and Amanda Robinson.
Amanda, 13, is a participant in the LPGA Girls Golf of Crossville program at The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
Rick Timm, PGA teaching professional at Bear Trace, has been actively involved in junior golf for more than 40 years. He recently relocated to Crossville from Colorado. He is also U.S. Kids Golf Tour director for the Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga Kids Tours, and runs more than 24 tournaments for ages 5-18 each season.
Timm’s goals for the future of junior golf in Crossville include:
• Continue to grow the LPGA “Girls Golf of Crossville” program. (16 members)
• Start a nationwide program called PGA Junior League for ages 8-13.
• Start a second middle school golf team in Cumberland County at The Bear Trace.
• Work in concert with the Knights of Columbus to provide free golf clubs and equipment to elementary students who show a desire to participate in the game of golf.
• Make The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain the Junior Golf Capital of Tennessee.
• Continue as assistant coach for the Stone Memorial High School golf team.
• Ultimately, make a positive impact in children’s lives through the game of golf.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization based on the principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. Their support in this effort is one of their many projects.
Contact Timm at 931-707-1640, 931-310-1212 or Rick@TimmGolf.com ror further information about the junior golf program.
