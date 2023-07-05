After more than six years at the helm, longtime Light & Lively Dance Club President Shirley Spall has stepped down.
She has turned the club over to Jeff and Susan Dyer, Adria and Wendell Cook, Teryl and Allen Lundeen, and Diane Howard.
Everyone joked that it took a committee of new people to replace Spall, and Jeff Dyer shared that the truth is, they are right.
“Shirley will definitely be missed,” he said. “The new leadership group is excited and looking forward to continuing and growing what Light & Lively had been doing under Shirley’s tenure.”
The new group is using June and July, the two months of the year that Light & Lively traditionally didn’t hold dances, to get organized and plan for the 2023-’24 dance season.
Jeff Dyer said that the club is actively looking for new members.
“The club name has changed slightly to Light N Lively Social Dance Club to help not only capture the social dancing aspect of the club but also an emphasis on the social side of coming to the dances to socialize, meet and make new friends,” he added.
Light N Lively Social Dance Club’s first 2023-’24 dance will be Friday, Aug. 11, with entertainment by Memory Road.
The dance theme will be “Back to School.” Members and guests are asked bring a few school supplies that will be collected and donated to Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Email Light N Lively at lightnlivelyffg@gmail.com or call Jeff Dyer at 847-922-6282 or Adria Cook at 973-219-3025 for more information on joining Light N Lively Social Dance Club or attending a dance as a guest.
