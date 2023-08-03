Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church will begin another 13-week series of Grief Share on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. The different phases of grief are presented by experts via video followed by class discussion.
The pitfalls of grief are explored so participants are less blindsided. People have described that being involved in a self-help group of like members lets them know they’re not alone.
It’s sometimes said that the living honors loved one by their grief, but actually it’s by living one’s best life that honors them.
Each session is self-contained; the public is welcome to begin attending the group at any point during the
series.
For more information, call Sharon Mellard at 931-510-2602 or the church office at 931-484-3473.
