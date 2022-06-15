Fairfield Glade Police Department, Fairfield Glade Resident Services and Alzheimer’s Tennessee are partnering to provide information about Yellow Dot for the car, Vial of Life for the home and Silver Alert for loved ones who may be prone to wander.
A community event will be from 3-5 p.m. July 19 at The Center at Fairfield Glade. No appointment is necessary.
The event will be part of an Information Fair with Fairfield Glade Community Church and Alzheimers Tennessee.
Yellow Dot is recognized by emergency personnel throughout Tennessee. A Yellow Dot sticker on a vehicle tells police and rescue that all identification, emergency contacts and medi-
cal information can be found in the glove box in case of
an accident or other emergency.
Vial of Life is a small bottle similar to a prescription bottle with all identification, emergency contacts and medical information for those living in the home. Emergency responders will know to look in the home freezer for this.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services has been responsible for implementing the Vial of Life for several years.
Silver Alert was passed through the Tennessee General Assembly during the 2021 session, with the advocacy of Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the community.
Caregivers have the option to file information with the Fairfield Glade Police Department or retain the packet; however, response time is quicker if Silver Alert forms are maintained and secured with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Caregivers are urged to retain a copy for their records.
The Silver Alert packet includes pertinent medical information, in-case-of- emergency contact, vehicle identification, as well as a current photo. This act is similar to Amber Alert for children but for a senior citizen who goes missing.
It connects Tennessee to the nationwide Silver Alert Program that is broadcast by text, TV, radio and first responders.
Caregivers can download instructions, print and complete the Silver Alert paperwork at www.alzTennessee.
org/SilverAlert prior to attending any of the community events.
Information will also be distributed on the programs during the Fairfield Glade Police Department’s annual Safety Day.
The event, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1, will be at The Square at Fairfield Glade, Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
An appointment for CarFit is required by calling 931-484-3785.
No appointment is necessary for document shredding, Yellow Dot, Silver Alert and Vial of Life.
Call the Fairfield Glade Police Department at 931-484-3785 for more information.
