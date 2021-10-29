We want to thank all our members who have supported our operations at the Stonehenge Grille.
We have heard comments from many members expressing the desire to have a variety of dining options.
In the past when we operated two Food and Beverage venues, we reduced our offerings during the winter months, consolidating operations into one venue and reducing our days of operation.
This winter, we will try a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
On Sundays, we will be introducing a Sunday brunch from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Watch for the announcement of the Sunday brunch menu in the next week.
From 1-2 p.m. we will offer some cold food items while we switch over to offer a special limited menu from 2-8 p.m. featuring football fan favorites and our most popular selling items.
On Mondays, we will be open to offer our regular menu until 4 p.m., and then we will offer a Theme Night menu until 8 p.m. starting Nov. 15.
The theme nights like Steak Night, Seafood Night and Italian Night, will typically have three or four entrée choices, some appetizer choices and a couple of dessert choices.
They will vary in price, and some will be white tablecloth events for those looking for something more than what we normally offer at Stonehenge Grille.
We will add Theme Night menu items that are popular and successful during our busy season next year.
We plan to close Stonehenge Grille on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; however, we are working
with caterers to have some special events at The Center on one of these days.
Watch for announcements regarding the schedule of these events beginning in November or December.
We are planning other special events at The Center like our Super Bowl Party, Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day, which will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team.
On Thursday-Saturday, we will operate during our normal hours at Stonehenge Grille, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and will be introducing
our new menu items in early November.
Like Thanksgiving at Stonehenge Grille, we expect to host a Christmas brunch and a New Year’s Eve dinner.
While our Food and Beverage revenues typically drop off by 40-50% from October to November and remain at those levels through March, we believe our new dining options will allow us to control expenses, while providing our members with a variety of dining alternatives.
Our plans will remain flexible and will be adjusted once we see the level of member support during November.
We are looking forward to providing our members with these new dining alternatives.
