We are pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Horvath to fill a vacant Fairfield Glade Fire Department Board Director position.
Horvath is currently employed by Good Samaritan as their donor engagement director. He has been a professional fundraiser for nonprofits and community initiatives for many years.
He also has a master’s in business administration from the University of Indianapolis. His excellent experience and skill sets will be a value-added asset to the board and the fire department.
Horvath will be completing Mike Kapalin’s term of office.
Kapalin has been on the board since May of 2018 and has been an excellent contributor to the board and a real friend to the fire department. Due to personal issues, Kapalin felt he was not able to continue to give 100 percent to the board and decided to resign. We wish Mike the best.
We look forward to Horvath filling his duties as a board director starting Oct.14,. Join me in wishing both Mike and Frank well.
