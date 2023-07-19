Bill Culbreath couldn’t believe the lack of restaurants he found when he arrived in Fairfield Glade earlier this month.
“I was absolutely shocked,” the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s interim general manager said. “Not everyone plays golf or pickleball. Everyone eats.”
It’s one of the matters Culbreath discussed Thursday during the first of what he says will be regular meetings with the FGCC membership. A similar session took place Monday. Both meetings were at The Center.
On the job at the time just more than a week, Culbreath said such interaction allows him to learn the concerns of community residents. He took copious notes as the crowd of about 30 offered comments, complaints and words of welcome.
“I’m here for communication,” Culbreath said. “My first week has been focused on answering questions. Listening and learning.”
Culbreath was hired on an interim basis in late June, days after the FGCC board announced it had parted ways with longtime General Manager Bob Weber. His first day on the job was July 5.
A certified club manager through the Club Management Association of America, he and his wife, Lisa, are founding owners and operators of C2 Hospitality, a consulting firm that provides transitional leadership to private clubs and resorts.
Lisa Culbreath will shortly join her husband in Fairfield Glade. Also a CCM, she will work with him in his interim general manager role to assist members and the FGCC board as it prepares to hire a permanent replacement for Weber.
Culbreath called it a two-for-one deal in which the community can benefit from both spouses’ experience and expertise. He emphasized several times that his wife is not and will not be on the FGCC payroll.
“One wage,” he repeated.
Culbreath gave the assembled members an overview of his first week on the job. He arrived at his office at 8 a.m. his first day. By 9:14, he had received his first member email.
Along with constant meetings and consultations with the FGCC board and the senior management team, he’s met with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and expressed plans to reach out to Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley.
“I would like to have a little bit of background today,” Culbreath said. “This is me, making myself available.”
One of the key issues he said he’s been confronted with is the lack of FGCC-supported food opportunities and restaurants. It’s something Culbreath is passionate about as well. He rose through the industry ranks as a Food & Beverage employee and executive chef.
“I do believe there should be more F&B outlets and opportunities,” he said. “I’ve expressed that to the board. We’ve got to up the game here.”
To illustrate, Culbreath recalled stopping at one snack bar during a tour of all facilities July 8.
“At one of them, you have two hot options: corn dog and hot dog,” he said. “I was just dumbfounded.”
Culbreath said he has requested to meet with F&B contractor Bobby Jones Links’ corporate chef for ideas on how FGCC can expand on its F&B offerings.
He said he was surprised the community is not a wedding and banquet destination. He said he’d been told a lack of staffing and facilities prevents moving in that direction. He acknowledged the shutdown of Legends at Druid Hills limits that niche, and said he aims to work on a plan to help the community retain staffing.
“Until something convinces me we can’t do it, I’m going to find a way,” Culbreath vowed.
One resident asked how FGCC plans to support Fairfield Glade Fire Department. Unlike the police force, the all-volunteer fire department operates as a separate entity that receives some stipends from FGCC and the county.
“The subsidy from the County Commission is so shockingly minimal,” she said.
Culbreath assured her it’s a priority for the FGCC board and management.
“I’ve been involved in at least three conversations about the fire department and emergency services,” he said. “That is being looked at.”
Other concerns were raised about the strategic plan now being developed. Members expressed their displeasure over the wording of some of the questions in the strategic planning survey that closed Tuesday and wondered when they’d learn the results.
“We are publishing all the survey results,” Culbreath said. “If you take a survey, you have to know what the results are, and you have to see the results.”
He told the members he has prior experience working with Private Club Associates, the firm FGCC retained to work on the plan with members of the appointed strategic planning committee.
“I want the strategic plan to be published 100% before it is ratified,” Culbreath said.
An action plan will be put into place to make the strategic plan a living document that will be revisited at least every quarter, he said.
Others expressed concerns about rising membership fees and a desire for FGCC to publish a complete set of detailed financial statements.
“It will be part of the policy going forward with board approval,” Culbreath said.
Not all interactions with the new interim general manager were about problems or issues. Dick Gordon donned his Jackson Hole, WY, cap as a welcoming gesture for Culbreath, who makes his home in Saratoga, WY.
Another woman took the floor with a simple and positive message.
“Welcome,” she said. “It really is a great community.”
She added, “You’re choosing us, too. We have to remember that.”
