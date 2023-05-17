The new leaf compost site at 8812 Chestnut Hill Rd. is now open for Fairfield Glade residents and FGCC official business only.
Residents must show a current Fairfield Glade ID card to dispose of leaves, sticks and branches no greater than 3 inches in diameter, bushes, plants and grass clippings.
Those using the facility are asked to empty any plastic bags used to transport materials to the site and take the bags with them.
To find the compost site, turn left at the Westchester Dr. and Chestnut Hill Rd. intersection and look for the Cumberland Compost sign.
The compost site is open 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
As a reminder, burning of leaves, etc. is banned in Fairfield Glade, and leaves shall not be disposed in any of the lakes, on common property or vacant lots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.