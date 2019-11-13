Fairfield Glade Resident Services would like to thank the dozens of photographers living here in the Glade who submitted their photographs to appear in the 2020 FGRS Wildlife Calendar. It was extremely hard to pick the 13 pictures you will find in this one-of-a-kind calendar. Thanks also goes out to Mary Nissen and Vanessa Wynn who developed and produced the 2020 Fairfield Glade Wildlife Calendar as a fundraiser to support FGRS social assistance programs.
What a wonderful holiday gift this would make for family and friends, showing the stunning wildlife with which Cumberland Plateau is blessed. You are invited to stop by the FGRS Office or the Community and Conference Center and purchase yours. The cost of the calendar is only $12, and all proceeds go to the many programs FGRS provides to the residents of Fairfield Glade.
FGRS is positive you will enjoy it. Practical and functional art for those with busy lives, the 2020 Wildlife Calendar is necessary to keep track of the many scheduled events and has 13 framable-quality photos to decorate with when it’s time for a new one. So, get yours now.
The FGRS office, 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste. 102 in the Towne Center Mall, is open 9 a.m.-noon from Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.