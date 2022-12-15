Coming to you live from The Center in Fairfield Glade, Run for Cover Band is performing as part of Fairfield Glade Community Club’s winter Indoor Concert Series at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5.
As their name suggests, Run for Cover is Fairfield Glade’s premiere five-piece cover band, performing the greatest hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Though they’ve only been playing in the band together a little over a year, they come together with a combined total of about 300 years of musical experience and expertise.
“I’m pretty happy with how far we’ve come so far,” said Roger Shea, who brought the band together.
Shea said he thought he had one more band in left him at this stage of retirement and wanted to start one in Fairfield Glade with fellow Gladians.
“As far as here, I wanted to have something that was a community band. I wanted to have a band that was made up of residents; that we could say we’re a Fairfield Glade band,” Shea continued. “I love doing it because I love to see people dance and laugh and have fun. And that’s what we gear everything towards is having fun. That’s why I do it. That’s why we do it.”
About two years ago, Shea began posting information, garnering interest and holding auditions for the new band. The five members in the band are not only impressive musicians, but have unique backstories, each leading them back into the old time rock and roll.
Roger Shea, bass guitar and vocals
When he was 10 years old, Roger Shea got his first Gibson guitar for Christmas from his parents. In junior high, he began playing in a garage band and performing in church. As with life, the music was put aside to raise families and work as an officer in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam and Thailand.
But, the music was always there waiting for him when he returned.
After retiring from the military, Shea recorded and toured with a gospel band. At the age of 55, he found the bass guitar and instantly loved it. He took bass lessons and started cover bands in Colorado and South Carolina. After moving to Fairfield Glade, he said it took him over a year to find his bandmates, but it was worth it because he’d found bandmates who were talented enough to play “like the old days.”
Karl Seidel, keyboard and vocals
Karl Seidel grew up in Wisconsin and began playing the piano at age 8. He said when The Beatles hit the music scene, he turned his attention away from sonatas and went to rock and roll. He began playing professionally at the age of 13. He played in a few garage bands before playing with The Beale Street 4 at the age of 15, though his dad would have to accompany him to some of the gigs because he was underage. He stayed with the band for 40 years and performed in other bands and solo gigs until moving to Fairfield Glade.
“I’ve never had a time where I’ve not been entertaining, you know. So, it’s just in my DNA. So, when Roger called, I jumped at the chance,” Seidel said.
“It ain’t for the money, now, it’s for the applause,” he said. He appreciates when people enjoy the music and said being in Run for Cover allows him to get the applause in return for giving his music.
Tom Thompson, lead electric guitar and vocals
Tom Thompson began playing the guitar at age 12, as made evident by the way his fingertips casually and effortlessly walk along the strings like someone tip toeing along railroads tracks.
By the time he was 15, he was in a band called Wildlife, performing at clubs, bars and at Camp Pendleton Marine Base in California. They were introduced to Bo Diddley and were asked to audition for Diddley’s on-tour backup band and got the gig, performing also with the two other acts on the tour, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Tower of Power. From there they continued to work with Diddley on individual performances and recorded an album with him. They also backed Chuck Berry and others.
For about 30 years, Thompson’s music took a hiatus and he didn’t play very much. In the early 2000s, he began to play on his own in his little home studio he’d created. But soon he’d gotten the bug again and couldn’t deny the urge to perform.
“One thing led to another, then the more I played the more itchy I was getting to play,” he said.
He answered the call for a guitar player and met with Shea. Now, he’s back to performing.
“It’s fun playing in front of people,” Thompson said. “There’s nothing like playing live. The instant feedback is great.”
Gary Kugler, drums and vocals
“This is the first band I’ve ever played in,” Gary Kugler said.
Shea said they couldn’t believe it when Kugler told them he’d never been in a band before because he was so good at it.
Kugler, the barefoot drummer who kicks off his kicks to kick it on the kick drum, is the only Run for Cover band member who had never played in a band – until now.
However, he has been playing the drums since he was 10 years old. He grew up in Indiana, and was inspired when saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan. He would play records and drum along with them.
“I just like playing live and I’ve never really done that before with other musicians,” Kugler said. “I wanted to try it and see what it was like and see if I could do it. So that’s it. That was my whole motivation, to test myself.”
Mike Sayre, electric guitar
Mike Sayre is from New York, began taking guitar lessons at the age of 8, and has been playing ever since. For 57 years, he has performed. He played throughout college with many different bands, and later got a job performing at an amusement park in Ohio. There he continued to challenge himself musically and picked up the mandolin and banjo. He has also played for theaters in pit orchestras for musicals.
“I can’t not play,” Sayre said. “I just can’t describe it. There’s no way not to play. It’s kind of what keeps me glued together.”
Their band practices are like up close and personal classic jam sessions, where standing room only yields to standing ovations.
Tickets are $14 per person and are on sale now at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Each table seats eight and many tables are already sold out. So, get your tickets now! They are going fast!
