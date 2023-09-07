A fun and interesting year is in store for members of Neighbors and Newcomers after the board of directors recently met to plan their 2023-’24 year.
The first meeting of the year is Sept. 28 at Lake Tansi Restaurant, 103 Country Club Dr. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. for socializing and shopping.
Meetings are meant to both inform and entertain.
The September speaker will be Angela Witzel, owner of Dogwood Exchange. She will talk about her former career in law enforcement as police officer, deputy sheriff and then Secret Service agent.
Witzel spent 11 years in Washington, DC, before retiring and moving to Crossville.
The club’s motto is “Best Little Club on the Mountain” — meet a stranger, make a friend. Newcomers and not-so-newcomers are welcome to attend.
Meetings are usually held the fourth Thursday of the month, except during the holidays. The November and December meetings are combined on the first Thursday of December.
Neighbors and Newcomers also conducts fundraisers throughout the year by sales of crafts and other items at their meetings, monthly collections for various charities and an end-of-year silent auction that is always a fun way to end the year.
Last year, more than $5,500 was raised through the monthly donations and end-of-year funds and donated to nonprofits in the community.
Because space is limited for the September meeting, everyone is encouraged to get their lunch reservations in early.
Deadline to make reservations is Sept. 21.
Email infor@neighborsandnewcomers.org or go to neighborsandnewcomers.org for reservation details and more information about the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.